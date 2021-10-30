IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 43,170 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.86.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

