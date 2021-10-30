Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.