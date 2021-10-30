Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

IBDRY stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

