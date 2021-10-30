ichi.farm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00071329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.89 or 1.00256102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.03 or 0.06979483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00023122 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

