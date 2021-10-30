Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday.

IDEA opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £730.28 million and a PE ratio of 953.33.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

