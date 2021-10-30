IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 292.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $666.14 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.12 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.81 and its 200-day moving average is $621.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.