IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $128,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $130.72 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $131.11. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

