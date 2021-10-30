Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.

ITW stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.87. 1,479,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

