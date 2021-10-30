Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.
ITW stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.87. 1,479,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
