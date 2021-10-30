Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 108,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,023. The company has a market cap of $244.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

