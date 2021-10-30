Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the September 30th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $497,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $50,142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $13,633,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 165,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,739. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

