ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,339.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 238,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

