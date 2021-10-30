ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
