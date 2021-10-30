Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Imperial Oil stock opened at C$41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$16.53 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.51.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
