Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$16.53 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.51.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.93.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

