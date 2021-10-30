Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the September 30th total of 133,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 236,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 474,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

