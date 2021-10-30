Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.
Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
