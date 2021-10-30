Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

