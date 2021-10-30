ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

