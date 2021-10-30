Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

INVA opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 75.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviva stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 660.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

