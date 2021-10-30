Insider Buying: Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Purchases C$38,220.00 in Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 14,700 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,820.

Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

