Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

LON VNH opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.59. The company has a market capitalization of £95.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.01.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

