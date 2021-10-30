Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).
LON VNH opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.59. The company has a market capitalization of £95.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.01.
VietNam Company Profile
