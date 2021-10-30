Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $249,480.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00.

TXG opened at $161.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

