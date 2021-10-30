Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35.

On Friday, September 24th, Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

