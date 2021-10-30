Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $17,126,973.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.57 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.69. The company has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

