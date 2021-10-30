Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells 9,449 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) insider Hongming Chen sold 9,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $17,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.74 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

