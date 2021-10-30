Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 16,575 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $435,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $27.22 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in OLO by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in OLO by 3,381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

