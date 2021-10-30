Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 16,575 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $435,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $27.22 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
