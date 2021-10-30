Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,814,012.08 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.

NYSE RVLV opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

