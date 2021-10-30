Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 100,482 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:REPX opened at $26.53 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

