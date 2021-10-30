Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 100,482 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:REPX opened at $26.53 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Riley Exploration Permian
