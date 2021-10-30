Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 11,779 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,779 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $270,328.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $303,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

