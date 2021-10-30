Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $192,440.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNET opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.