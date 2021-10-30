Insights Network Price Tops $0.0593 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $22,197.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,927,732 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

