Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $309.99

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $309.99 and last traded at $309.99, with a volume of 14586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Get Insulet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.