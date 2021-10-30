Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$209.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

