Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.205-1.220 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.

ITGR stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 228,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,124. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43. Integer has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

