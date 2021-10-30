Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after buying an additional 311,138 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

