Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 213,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

