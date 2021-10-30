Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $626.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

