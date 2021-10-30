Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $27.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

