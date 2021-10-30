Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of PNQI opened at $245.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.96. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $202.12 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

