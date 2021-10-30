Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

