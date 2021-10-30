Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.29 ($0.20). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 14.88 ($0.19), with a volume of 183,869 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.06.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

