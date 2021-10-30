IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $282.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $261.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.