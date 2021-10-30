IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 676,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

