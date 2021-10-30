iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shot up 5.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.71. 3,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

