iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the September 30th total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,685,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,991. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

