iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.