iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Up 1%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.65. 44,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 91,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,031,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,275,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000.

