iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.37

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.37 and last traded at $107.37, with a volume of 1330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

