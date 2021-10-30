iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $212.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $212.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

