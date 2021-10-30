Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$3.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.
IFOS stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$216.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.76.
About Itafos
