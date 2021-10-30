Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$3.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

IFOS stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$216.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.76.

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

