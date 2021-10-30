Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of JPOTF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,552. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About Jackpot Digital
