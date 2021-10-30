Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of JPOTF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,552. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

