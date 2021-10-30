Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 14882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 258,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

