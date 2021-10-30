Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JAPSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.65. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.